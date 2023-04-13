Baby makes three! Kimberly Perry is pregnant with her and her husband Johnny Costello’s first child.

“The best news of all the good news lately,” the pregnant Band Perry singer, 39, gushed in a Thursday, April 13, Instagram message. “I’m OVERFLOWING WITH JOY to share that Johnny and I are expecting our first baby in late August!! We’re absolutely beside ourselves with happiness and in awe of the Creator’s plan.”

She added: “Building my own family is something I’ve dreamed about for as long as I can remember. As a woman and as an artist, I’ve always felt like I had to make a choice between growing my career and growing life. But YALL — I’m doin’ em both at the SAME TIME!! Here we go! 🤍🤍.”

The “If I Die Young” songstress announced in March that her band, which includes brothers Reid Perry and Neil Perry, was splitting up to pursue solo careers. On Thursday, she also promised to keep her followers up to date on “BB” Costello’s latest milestones. She concluded her social media upload: “Can’t wait to celebrate this new life with all of you and to welcome this little bundle of love to our world.”

Costello, for his part, shared the couple’s baby news via his Instagram account on Thursday, “We’ve got some fun fun fun family news!!!” he wrote. “We are so excited to be parents and can’t wait for little Harper Lee [our pet] to have a sibling!!!”

Siblings Kimberly, Reid, 34, and Neil, 32, rose to fame in October 2010 with the release of their self-titled debut album. The Grammy-nominated group’s second album, Pioneer, debuted nearly three years later. While the musical relatives worked together, they were a family first. In fact, one of the pregnant artist’s brothers was among the first to congratulate her on her pregnancy.

“Love y’all! so frickin excited🖤👶🏼,” Neil replied via Instagram on Thursday.

Kimberly and Costello secretly wed in June 2021 after eight months of dating.

“Wishing everyone a very MARRIED Christmas,” the “Good Life” musician wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post the following December, revealing their nuptials for the first time. “Today my love, @juannycostello, and I are celebrating 6 months since ‘I do!’ On June 17th we hit the road from LA to Las Vegas in a black corvette and got married at midnight. It was wild and wonderful and reminded me all over again that God is the most glorious creator and the master of the most beautiful blueprint for our lives! I love you Johnny and can’t wait for forever.”

Kimberly — who was previously married to J.P. Arencibia for four years prior to their March 2018 split — and Costello renewed their wedding vows in August 2022.