New year, more baby bumps! Claire Danes, Blake Lively and more celebrities have been documenting their pregnancy milestones in 2023.

The Homeland alum debuted her baby bump at the 80th Annual Golden Globes, one day after news broke that she is expecting her third child with husband Hugh Dancy.

“Eek, I know. Number three. Prego. This one was not intentional, but here we go!” Danes — who married the England native in September 2009 — told Access Hollywood host Mario Lopez on the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in California. “I have Cyrus, who is 10 and Rowan is 4, and this one, yeah. Evenly spaced, but a broad spectrum. We’re excited, we’re thrilled.”

The former My So-Called Life child star, who attended the January 10 awards show solo, revealed that she and Dancy didn’t want know the sex of baby No. 3 and were “rolling the dice” until her delivery.

The Gossip Girl alum, for her part, announced in September 2022 that she and husband Ryan Reynolds — who already share three daughters — are expecting their fourth child. Four months later, Lively joked about her pregnancy workout.

“Been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now. Something isn’t working,” the Age of Adaline actress wrote via Instagram on January 2, sharing photos with trainer Don Saladino from before and after learning she was pregnant.

While Lively’s post poked fun at her pregnancy training regimen, Saladino previously told Us Weekly that the A Simple Favor actress hadn’t let her growing belly affect her desire to stay in shape.

“We’re watching the ballistics a little bit. I know in the first trimester things change a little bit, but all in all, she’s always had a good foundation,” the fitness guru exclusively told Us in October 2022. “We’re really staying away from the cardio [and] we’re trying to keep things a little bit more stationary. Always a lot of split stance. We don’t have her laying flat on her back. We’re not putting her legs inverted. So, everything’s really a little bit more upright or on some sort of an incline.”

Singer Jessie J has also been bumping along in 2023 after confirming on January 6 that she is expecting her first child.

“It feels so strange to be on this side after being told I would never get pregnant to pregnancy loss to then being pregnant and how quickly it’s all happening,” the “Domino” songstress wrote via Instagram Story at the time, referring to her past fertility struggles. “My mind hasn’t fully processed that it’s actually happening some days, which is why I kept quiet for so long.”

She added in her reveal: “The anxiety in the beginning was overwhelming and I felt like I had my eyes closed, just hoping it all would continue to go welI. I don’t take a second of this for granted and continue to pray for a safe landing for my baby every day. … I know I have been blessed with the biggest gift I will ever receive.”

