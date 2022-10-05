They’re full of surprises! Four years after they secretly tied the knot, Hilary Swank announced that she and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Oscar winner revealed during an October 2022 appearance on Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Swank later revealed that she was able to keep the happy news a secret from her Alaska Daily coworkers until she was in her second trimester. “But my clothes started not to fit,” she recalled during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan that same day. “And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

The Million Dollar Baby star added that she is “so excited” to start this next chapter of her life with Schneider. “It’s such a blessing,” Swank said. “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

Swank and the entrepreneur have kept their romance out of the spotlight since their first meeting — a blind date arranged by Supernatural star Misha Collins and his wife, Vicki.

Though Schneider popped the question a year and a half later, the Boys Don’t Cry star didn’t share the news until after their August 2018 wedding. “We don’t know why waited that long!” she told Vogue at the time, adding that the props master proposed during a trip to Colorado. “One evening, Philip dropped to his knee in front of the waterfall and proposed — he sweetly made sure my dogs were nearby so they could bear witness!”

The twosome tied the knot in a redwood preserve in Carmel, California. “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told the outlet. “I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Before finding love with Schneider, the Freedom Writers star was married to actor Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2006. Swank began dating her agent, John Campisi in 2007, but the pair called it quits five years later. She moved on with tennis player Ruben Torres in May 2015, and the couple announced their engagement in March 2016. However, just two months later, Us Weekly confirmed that they had split.

