Two on the way! Hilary Swank announced that she and her husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins.

The Oscar winner, 48, revealed her pregnancy news during an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday, October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Alaska Daily star said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Million Dollar Baby actress added: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Later on Wednesday, the Golden Globe winner appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan, where she explained that her Alaska Daily coworkers didn’t know she was pregnant until she revealed the news on TV.

“But my clothes started not to fit,” she recalled, adding that the costume crew had to cut her out of a pair of jeans on a recent shoot. “And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

The Freedom Writers star went on to say that she is “so excited” for the next chapter of her life with Schneider, whom she wed in 2018. “It’s such a blessing,” she added. “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

In a 2010 interview with InStyle, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum said that she’d wanted kids “since a really young age,” but she wanted to wait until “the time is right.”

Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2006. She later dated her agent John Campisi from 2007 to 2012. In March 2016, she got engaged to former tennis player Ruben Torres, but the duo called it quits three months later.

The Boys Don’t Cry star wed Schneider in August 2018 after a secret engagement. The pair met two years prior when they were set up by mutual friends. “It was a blind date set up by actor Misha Collins’ wife, Vicki, and another close friend Jean,” Swank told Vogue in 2018. “We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11 p.m. We clearly enjoyed our time!”

In August 2019, the Amelia star gushed over her husband in an Instagram post shared on their first wedding anniversary. “It’s been a year!! The best of my life … besides the first year … and second year together,” she wrote at the time. “Happy one year wedding anniversary, to the love of my life.”