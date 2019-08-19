



365 days of wedded bliss! Hilary Swank took to Instagram on Monday, August 19, to share a sweet photo of herself with husband Philip Schneider in honor of their first wedding anniversary.

“It’s been a year!! The best of my life…besides the first year…and second year together,” the I Am Mother actress, 45, wrote alongside the adorable snap. “Happy one year wedding anniversary, to the love of my life.”

Celebrity pals including Tyrese, Sophia Bush, Debra Messing and Harry Connick Jr. took to the comments section of Swank’s post to share their well wishes with the couple.

“Happy anniversary sweet ones!” the One Tree Hill alum, 37, wrote, to which Messing, 51, shared the same sentiment. Added the 40-year-old Fast & Furious actor: “Happy anniversary love you guys! So proud!!!!”

Swank’s P.S. I Love You costar, Connick Jr., joked, “y’all need to stop” with three fire emojis.

The actress and the entrepreneur tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, in August 2018, two years after secretly getting engaged.

“It’s a stunning private community surrounded by 20,000 acres of conservancy and an intimate redwood grove populated with trees that are over 800 years old,” Swank gushed to Vogue about their wedding venue at the time.

Swank’s best friend Mariska Hargitay served as maid of honor at the celebration. “It was timeless,” Swank told Vogue of her and Schneider’s big day. “There is just no other way to describe it. I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Later in the night, the newlyweds loosened up and performed a tap dance to Moby’s “In My Heart,” inspired by Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers.

“I doubt we completely pulled off the modern-day version of Fred and Ginger, but we had fun, and our family and friends seemed to enjoy it,” she told the outlet. “We prepared for it with the stellar and unparalleled Chloe Arnold and shocked ourselves and our guests by not stepping on each other’s toes!”

