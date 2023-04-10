Million Dollar Babies! Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider are officially the proud parents of twins.

The Alaska Daily star, 48, shared the first photo of her newborns on Sunday, April 9. “It wasn’t easy. But boy (and girl!) was it worth it. 👼🏼🤍👼🏼 Happy Easter! 🐣🐣 Posting from pure Heaven. 🙌🏽,” she captioned a sweet Instagram photo.

Famous friends were quick to celebrate the happy news. “Aaaaahhhh!!!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️,” Viola Davis gushed in the comments section, while Mariska Hargitay wrote, “Welcome home angels❤️.”

Swank revealed her pregnancy during an interview with Good Morning America in October 2022. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank gushed at the time. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Oscar winner and the entrepreneur, 45, were thrilled to find out about the arrival of their “miracle” twins.

“Philip is spoiling her rotten and being really sweet and devoted the whole time,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly about the couple as they awaited the arrival of their babies. “[Swank] feels like she hit the jackpot with Philip and their connection is so soulful and special.”

In other special news, Swank revealed in an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show in October 2022 that her twins could possibly share a birthday with her father, Stephen Swank, who passed away in 2021.

“[The twins] are due on his birthday,” the actress teared up while telling Drew Barrymore at the time. “Yeah, I know, it’s like [wow].”

The couple met in 2014 when they were set up on a blind date by friends. “We met at 10 a.m. and parted ways at 11:00 p.m.,” Swank shared in an interview with Vogue in August 2018. “We clearly enjoyed our time!”

The Million Dollar Baby star and the California native got engaged sometime in 2016 but kept the news quiet until they were ready to go public with their updated relationship status.​

“It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it,” Swank told Vogue at the time. “I was overwhelmed with gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true.”

Though the twosome have kept the majority of their relationship details close to the vest, the Nebraska native has been open in the past about her plans for motherhood — and her decision not to rush into it.

“For me, my career is like, for lack of a better word, a baby,” the Karate Kid star told Marie Claire in 2009. “When the time is right, I’ll know [I am ready]. I am aware that next week, I turn 35. But I am also aware that the timing has to be right.”

Swank has also spoken up on how women are often given a hard time for waiting or choosing not to have children.

“I actually do want to talk about [my thoughts on motherhood]. I feel that I’m very maternal in the people that I care for and all the sentient beings I have around me – my dogs, my horses or just the human beings,” the Camp Wilder alum shared with the Daily Mail in 2020. “And I feel like so much of the time women who either choose not to or can’t have children are somehow seen as not maternal or not mothering and it is a conversation that needs to be had.”