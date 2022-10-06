A dream come true. Over the years, Hilary Swank has addressed her plans for motherhood — and her reason for not rushing the process.

In 2006, the actress noted that she was “so optimistic” when it came to her future as a parent. “I definitely would like kids someday. That’s definitely something that I’ve always thought about as a very, very young girl,” she told reporters while at a movie premiere. “I just love kids and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right.”

At the time, Swank’s insight into her personal life came shortly after her split from Chad Lowe. The couple were married from 1997 to 2006. The Million Dollar Baby star moved on with her agent John Campisi in 2007, but the pair called it quits five years later. In 2016, Swank announced her engagement to Ruben Torres after less than one year of dating. Us Weekly confirmed later that year that the twosome ended their romance.

The film producer found love with Philip Schneider after they were set up by mutual friends. Following two years of dating, the duo quietly tied the knot.

“I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true,” the Academy Award winner told Vogue in 2018. “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.”

In October 2022, Swank shocked fans when she announced that she and her husband were expecting twins. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” she gushed during an interview with Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She added: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

For Swank, the exciting news came at the perfect time. “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” the Freedom Writers actress said on Live With Kelly and Ryan, noting she was “so excited” about the next chapter in her life.

Scroll down for Swank’s most candid quotes about motherhood ahead of her pregnancy: