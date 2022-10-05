She’s glowing! After her surprise pregnancy announcement, Hilary Swank looked thrilled while showing off her growing baby bump.

The actress revealed that she is expecting twins during an interview with Good Morning America on October 5. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Million Dollar Baby star, who is married to Philip Schneider, said. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

She added: “It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Shortly after the onscreen appearance, Swank took to social media to gush about the major milestone. “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼,” she captioned an Instagram video of her rubbing her belly.

That same day, the Nebraska native opened up about her decision to keep the pregnancy a secret while filming her ABC series Alaska Daily.

“But my clothes started not to fit,” she recalled while on Live With Kelly and Ryan. “And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. “And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'”

Swank noted that she was “so excited” to expand her family with Schneider, adding, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

The couple, who started dating after they were set up by mutual friends in 2016, chose to quietly tie the knot two years later.

“I was overwhelmed with such gratitude and thanks to be marrying the man of my dreams and to see all the people we love together in the middle of such a profound setting. It was truly a dream come true,” the Academy Award winner told Vogue in 2018. “It was timeless. There is just no other way to describe it.”

In honor of their one-year anniversary, Swank publicly praised her bond with Schneider. “It’s been a year!! The best of my life … besides the first year … and second year together,” she wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “Happy one year wedding anniversary, to the love of my life.”

Ahead of her pregnancy, the Boys Don’t Cry star previously discussed knowing she wanted to be a mother “since a really young age.” During an interview with InStyle in 2010, Swank explained that she was waiting until “the time is right” to have kids.

