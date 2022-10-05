A miracle indeed! Pregnant Hilary Swank revealed that her twins could share a birthday with her late father, Stephen Swank, who died last year.

“You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” Drew Barrymore said while speaking with the 48-year-old actress in a preview from the Friday, October 7, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “And this miracle is happening,”

The Million Dollar Baby actress nodded her head as tears started to well up in her eyes. “Yeah and they are due on his birthday,” Hilary told the 47-year-old talk show host, who was visibly emotional over the news. “Yeah, I know, it’s like [wow].”

The Alaska Daily star announced on Wednesday, October 5, that she is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. (Hilary was previously married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2007, but the exes didn’t have children.)

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” the Freedom Writers actress said during a Good Morning America appearance. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

The Oscar winner, who wed Schneider in 2018, continued to gush over her pregnancy during a stop at the Live With Kelly and Ryan set on Wednesday. “It’s such a blessing,” Hilary told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

The Nebraska native showed off her growing baby bump via social media on Wednesday, captioning a cute video, “Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼.”

Hilary’s exciting announcement came just days after she marked the one-year anniversary of her father’s death.

“I can’t believe it’s been a year since you’ve transitioned,” the Away alum wrote via Instagram on Saturday, October 1, alongside a video montage of moments with her late dad. “You are missed beyond measure and forever in my heart.♥️.”

Hilary previously opened up about the loss of her dad in January, revealing that he died in fall 2021.

“This past year was a big one for me and I know for so many of us. I have been off my phone and social media for a couple months due to a tremendous personal loss. In October, my Dear Dad, made his transition to the other side,” the Golden Globe winner captioned throwback Instagram selfie with Stephen on January 1. “I had a rather unique relationship with him as I was his sole caretaker after a lung transplant seven years ago. I grew incredibly close to him during this time, deepening our relationship and savoring every moment we had together.”

The P.S. I Love You star called her father “one my most favorite persons,” noting that “not a day does by that I don’t miss him.” She explained that the grieving process was “devastating,” but also helped her to “better understand the circle of life.”

She concluded: “It helped me forgive, to move past the things that hold me back, in whatever form that takes each day. As well as being deeply connected to the Ultimate Source and therefore, my Dad, always. … Peace and Many Blessings to you, in all the forms they may come.”

To see Hilary’s full interview with Barrymore, tune in to The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS Friday, October 7, at 9 a.m. ET.