Defending her friend. After Hilary Swank was criticized for her age amid her “miracle” pregnancy, Emmy Rossum has clapped back.

“AREN’T YOU LIKE 50 YRS OLD,” an Instagram user commented on the 48-year-old Alaska Daily star’s Wednesday, October 5, social media announcement, in which she confirmed she’s expecting. “Gonna be in your 70’s when they graduate college. MIGHT live to see their wedding, maybe.”

Rossum, 36, who starred alongside Swank in You’re Not You, had a swift clapback to the hater, replying, “GFY.” (GFY is a common acronym for “go f—k yourself.”)

The Million Dollar Baby actress confirmed earlier on Wednesday that she and husband Philip Schneider — whom she wed in 2018 — are gearing up to expand their family.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank gushed during an appearance on Good Morning America. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

After further gushing about her pregnancy on Live With Kelly and Ryan and The Drew Barrymore Show, the Freedom Writers star shared the good news via Instagram.

“Coming soon…DOUBLE feature! 👼🏼👼🏼,” Swank captioned a baby bump snap, which was met by several sweet well-wishes from her famous friends, including Kate Hudson, Sophia Bush and Hilarie Burton.

“What what what!!! Yeah ❤️❤️❤️❤️ congrats my friend 💫,” the Almost Famous star, 43, replied on Wednesday.

Bush, 40, for her part, added: “HILARY!! So so so happy for you! 💖💖”

Swank’s forthcoming arrivals also have a meaningful due date. “They are due on [my late father’s] birthday,” the actress told Drew Barrymore on Wednesday. “Yeah, I know, it’s like, [wow].”

While the Oscar winner is proud to share that she’s expecting twins, she hadn’t told her Alaska Daily costars during filming.

“My clothes started not to fit,” Swank noted during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan about her character’s wardrobe. “And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’ She’s like, ‘If you’re an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.’”

Regardless of the wardrobe snafu, she called her pregnancy “such a blessing.” She noted: “It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”