Oops! Ryan Seacrest Has Wardrobe Malfunction on 'Live With Kelly and Ryan

Zip up! Ryan Seacrest suffered a wardrobe malfunction during Live With Kelly and Ryan — but didn’t skip a beat when fixing it on camera.

“By the way, my fly is down,” Seacrest, 47, told the talk show audience on Tuesday, August 2, while reaching down to adjust his suit. He wore a navy Ralph Lauren number with a light blue pinstripe shirt.

Seacrest’s omission caught his temporary cohost Carson Kressley by surprise. “What? I guess you’re just happy to see me!” the Queer Eye alum, 52, joked. (Seacrest’s usual cohost Kelly Ripa has been out since Monday, August 1.)

The American Idol host blamed his fashion faux pas on Kressley’s impeccable style. “I just threw this on at the last minute because I saw what you were wearing,” Seacrest said. “I had to make a quick change.”

The Georgia native previously had a wardrobe issue while filming American Idol in May. Seacrest recounted the story to Ripa, 51, at the time, explaining that it had to do with showing too much of his body on set.

“Apparently, America voted and decided there was anatomy in the shot,” Seacrest quipped on Live With Kelly and Ryan in May, revealing that his stylist told him he had to change his underwear at once.

The radio personality recalled not having any extra underwear with him but, luckily, the stylist was prepared. “He says, ‘Don’t worry — I’ve got mine,’” Seacrest told the All My Children alum. “So we go backstage during the commercial and find a little corner and I’m literally taking off my pants, off my underwear and putting his on.”

Ripa was appalled by the ordeal, saying, “No, no!” The Emmy winner, however, rolled with it and was ready to go after the commercial break with different underwear.

“Guys, anything for the show, right?” Seacrest told the talk show audience with a laugh. “It’s a family show.”

Since joining Live With Kelly and Ryan in 2017, the Kardashians producer has had his fair share of embarrassing moments.

In January 2020, Seacrest memorably leaned back in his chair to catch a balloon and fell to the floor. “First fumble of the new season. Hope I make the playoffs….” he captioned an Instagram clip of the moment, poking fun at the failed move.

The funny video went viral and one month later, Seacrest reflected on the spill, telling Jimmy Fallon, “This is what I’ll be known for!” He explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show that he wasn’t prepared for such big balloons.

“I couldn’t stop staring so I’m trying to catch one of the balloons and then it happens,” the On Air With Ryan Seacrest host added. “What I realized is that we have this beautiful hardwood floor that clearly is just cement with a sticker on top. I fell hard, I got a bruise on my thigh. The show is called Live so we couldn’t do it again.”

