Pregnant Hilary Swank Feels Like She ‘Hit the Jackpot’ with Philip Schneider

Doting (soon-to-be) dad! Hilary Swank is in good hands with her husband, Philip Schneider, as the couple prepares for the arrival of their “miracle” twins.

“Philip is spoiling her rotten and being really sweet and devoted the whole time,” a source exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The Freedom Writers star, 48, “feels like she hit the jackpot with Philip,” the insider says, adding that “their connection is so soulful and special” and “everyone’s just so happy for her.”

The source adds that Swank and the social venture entrepreneur have already started preparing for the arrival of their twins, picking out baby names and organizing a nursery. The couple are “equally thrilled and excited they’re going to be parents.”

The Oscar winner announced her pregnancy earlier this month during an appearance on Good Morning America. “This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank said on October 5. “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it. It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

The actress revealed that she was able to keep the big news a secret on the set of Alaska Daily until she reached her second trimester when “my clothes started not to fit,” she recalled during an appearance on Live! With Kelly and Ryan later that same day.

The Million Dollar Baby actress secretly got engaged to Schneider in 2016 and the pair tied the knot two years later.

Years earlier, Swank spoke openly about her hope to start a family one day. “I definitely would like kids someday. That’s definitely something that I’ve always thought about as a very, very young girl,” she told reporters in 2006. “I just love kids and that would be an important thing to happen for me someday whenever the time is right.”

Before falling in love with Schneider, The Next Karate Kid star was married to Chad Lowe from 1997 to 2006. After the pair called it quits, Swank began dating her agent John Campisi in 2007 but ended things five years later. She moved on with tennis player Ruben Torres in 2015 and the couple announced their engagement the following year. However, Us confirmed that they broke off their engagement just two months later.

For more on Swank's baby news, watch the video above and pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.