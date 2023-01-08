Maternity hack! Pregnant Blake Lively’s baby bump has become too big for certain garments, so she had a genius solution for her night out.

“When the back of your skirt won’t zip and the front of your dress won’t button, wear both,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, captioned a Sunday, January 8, Instagram Story photo. “Who says two wrongs don’t make a right??”

Lively — who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with husband Ryan Reynolds — found a new way to wear her two pieces, sporting the unbuttoned black skirt underneath her polka-dot dress. The patterned dress was opened just above her belly, showing off the black fabric of her second skirt. The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress completed her look with a pair of pink pumps and a pearl necklace.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2022 that Lively is pregnant with the couple’s fourth child. The Shallows actress and the Deadpool star, 46, are already parents to daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2, who are eagerly awaiting their new sibling’s arrival.

“The kids can’t wait and keep feeling [her] bump — it’s so adorable,” a source exclusively told Us later that September. “[Blake] and Ryan are both very happy and looking forward to welcoming baby No. 4.”

Lively and Reynolds have not revealed the sex of their little one nor the Betty Buzz founder’s due date, though a second insider told Us that they are “hoping” for a baby boy this time around. “They just want a healthy baby, no matter the gender,” the source added.

The actors, who initially met on the set of 2011’s The Green Lantern, have frequently gushed over their growing brood through the years.

“Having children, for me, made me feel so much more in my skin,” Lively told Forbes in May 2022. “I never felt more myself or at ease in my own body or more confident — not to say that there aren’t a bevy of insecurities coming at me a million times a day, but I just feel incredibly settled.”

She added at the time: “Family is at the root of everything that I do and it’s also at the root of everything that I create. So whenever I create something, I create something with family in mind because that’s just how I live.”

The A Simple Favor star has also excitedly shared her pregnancy milestones, cravings and fitness routine before welcoming a new baby into the brood.

“We’re watching the ballistics a little bit. I know in the first trimester things change a little bit, but all in all, she’s always had a good foundation,” Lively and Reynolds’ personal trainer, Don Saladino, exclusively told Us last October of her pregnancy workouts. “We’re really staying away from the cardio [and] we’re trying to keep things a little bit more stationary. Always a lot of split stance. We don’t have her laying flat on her back. We’re not putting her legs inverted. So, everything’s really a little bit more upright or on some sort of an incline.”