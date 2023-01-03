Making jokes! Pregnant Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse of her bare bump while waiting for baby No. 4 — and quipped that her exercise plan isn’t helping matters.

“Been doing @donsaladino’s workout program for months now,” the Gossip Girl alum, 35, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 2. “Something isn’t working.”

The post included a photo of Lively before her bump was visible alongside a more recent snap of her growing belly. The Town actress revealed her pregnancy in September 2022 while attending the Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

“Blake is relieved that the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds are the parents of three daughters: James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The couple haven’t revealed the sex of their fourth child, but the Deadpool star, 46, has said that he loves being a girl dad — even if it is slightly chaotic.

“Every day, you’re just clinging by the skin of your teeth,” he joked during an interview with Today in December 2021. “I was always afraid that I would have boys, but now that I have girls, I should have always been afraid. They’re just as rough.”

The Shallows star and her husband — who tied the knot in 2012 — love to publicly troll each other via social media, but they’re passionate about keeping their children out of the spotlight until they’re old enough to make the decision for themselves.

“My husband and I chose a profession and a side effect of that is your personal life is public,” Lively told Marie Claire in 2016 before welcoming her second and third children. “[James] hasn’t had the opportunity to choose whether or not she wants her personal life to be public or not. So, in order to give her as much normality as possible, we want her to have a childhood like we had. … We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

Last month, the Age of Adaline actress revealed one of her pregnancy cravings, sharing a photo of an extravagant sandwich via her Instagram Story. “Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant,” she joked in December, adding that the snack was the “home edition” of Stein’s Market & Deli’s “Rachel” sandwich, which Lively advised her followers to order with “extra crispy meat and bread.”