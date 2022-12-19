Eating for two! Pregnant Blake Lively revealed one of her more indulgent cravings ahead of baby No. 4.

“Tell me you’re pregnant without telling me you’re pregnant,” Lively, 35, joked via her Instagram Stories on Sunday, December 18, sharing a photo of an extravagant sandwich.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star, who is pregnant with her and husband Ryan Reynolds’ fourth child, noted that her mouthwatering bite was the “home edition” of Stein’s Market & Deli’s “Rachel” sandwich.

The New Orleans’ eatery tops the “Rachel” sky high with pastrami, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut. The sandwich comes on rye bread and includes Russian dressing, according to their website.

Lively, for her part, told her followers on Monday that they should order the sub with “extra crispy meat and bread” for the ultimate bite. According to her photo, the Gossip Girl alum also didn’t hold back on the sauerkraut, which was oozing from the center.

Us Weekly confirmed the Shallows actress’ pregnancy on September 15, hours before Lively revealed her growing baby bump on the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit red carpet.

A few days later, the California native gave fans a look back at the first few months of her pregnancy, sharing several bikini snaps that highlighted her belly during the summer.

Reynolds — who shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife — revealed in November just how happy their girls are about adding another little one to their squad.

“Oh yeah, they’re in. They love it. They’re ready,” the Spirited actor, 46, told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re very excited. You know, you’d have to be a moron to do this four times if you didn’t like it. It’s going to be nuts but we’re very excited.”

That same month, a source exclusively told Us that Lively and Reynolds “can’t wait to meet their new baby.”

The Betty Buzz founder still has “plenty of energy” as she gets closer to welcoming the baby, the insider said, adding, “[Blake] is getting out and about plenty, taking healthy walks around her neighborhood and making sure she eats right and doesn’t push herself.”

While Lively has been focusing on her pregnancy, Reynolds has been promoting his latest projects — and hitting a few red carpets solo.

When the Deadpool star accepted the People’s Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards earlier this month, he made sure to give his spouse some love from afar.

“I gotta thank my family, family, Blake. Blake and my three daughters. It’s going to be a fourth child very soon. If it happens tonight while I’m here I will be looking for a couch to sleep on for a little while,” the Canada native joked during his speech. “You’re my heart, you’re my hope, you’re my happiness. I joke my family exhausts me but in reality, you give me more strength than any man could possibly deserve.”