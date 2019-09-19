Proud parents! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively share two daughters, and while the pair mostly keep their little ones out of the public eye, it’s clear their girls mean the world to them.

Three years after their 2012 nuptials, the Gossip Girl alum and the Pokémon: Detective Pikachu star welcomed James. “The baby came early but everyone is happy and healthy,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Their Bedford house is all prepared. They’re going to stay up there for the baby’s first days.” Inez arrived in 2016.

Before they became parents, the Green Lantern costars spoke often about having kids.

“We’d love to have a big family,” Reynolds told Details in August 2013. “We both come from big families — my parents did four, Blake’s did five. A lot of people say it’s crazy, but we’ll only know when we’re there, you know? We’ll walk through that fire pretty happily, I think.”

His wife echoed this sweet sentiment in Marie Claire‘s September 2014 issue. “I gotta get started,” the actress said at the time. “If I could spit out a litter of kids, I would.”

Even Lively’s dad confirmed that she had baby fever! “My youngest daughter is newly married and wants a big family,” the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star’s dad, Erin Lively, revealed in a statement released by the University of Utah in October 2013. “She says she wants 30 kids. I said, ‘Why don’t you start with one?'”

Now that their family is in full swing, keep scrolling for a look at the sweet things the couple have said about James and Inez.