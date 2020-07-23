LOL! Blake Lively joked with Ryan Reynolds that she had conceived baby No. 4 watching a clip of his 2010 movie Buried.

“Before Deadpool, I was an actor,” the Golden Globe nominee, 43, captioned Instagram footage from the film on Wednesday, July 22. “One of my favorite projects was a film called Buried and it’s now on @Hulu. Ten years later, it really holds up! Although I don’t recall the aggressive product placement.”

In the clip, the Canadian star drank from a flask with an Aviation Gin label. A bottle from Reynolds’ alcohol brand sat beside him.

When Lively, 32, commented, “I think this just got me pregnant,” her husband replied, “@blakelively I will be out of the office starting July 22nd throughout the middle or forever and ever. If you need immediate assistance during my absence, please contact someone. Anyone. Otherwise I will respond to your message as soon as possible upon my unlikely return. Thank you.”

The couple are already the parents of James, 5, and Inez, 3. Us Weekly broke the news of their third child’s arrival in October 2019, but the pair have not shared the little one’s name.

In April, Reynolds opened up to Stephen Colbert about homeschooling his and the Gossip Girl alum’s kids while quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening,” he said at the time. “We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.”

The actor went on to joke that he “wouldn’t hesitate” to eat his three daughters in an emergency situation.

Having their third child felt like “going from two to 3,000” kids, Lively said during a January Good Morning America appearance.

The actress went on to tell Jimmy Fallon that same month: “Our oldest is loving on [our newborn] and she’s very maternal, and our middle daughter just keeps away from her. I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus. Anything you want.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.'”