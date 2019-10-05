



And baby makes five! Blake Lively gave birth earlier this summer, welcoming her third child with her husband, Ryan Reynolds, Us Weekly exclusively confirms.

A source tells Us that the baby is “about 2 months old.”

The Gossip Girl alum, 32, revealed in May that she and the Pokémon Detective Pikachu actor, 42, were expecting when she attended the movie’s premiere. The then-pregnant star rocked a bright yellow Retrofête dress on the red carpet that hugged her baby bump.

Later that month, the actress visited Reynolds on the set of his new movie Free Guy. She was all smiles in a gray T-shirt and jeans with her budding belly on display. Her daughters, James, 4, and Inez, 2, tagged along.

Although Reynolds often jokes about his little ones, saying he’d “rather drink a piping hot bowl of liquid rabies than get on a plane” with them and they love explosive devices, the couple have kept personal details private since starting their family.

That being said, Reynolds revealed something sweet about his brood in April. “When they decide to go away to college, I’m going to be that guy, ‘That’s so funny, I’m going to NYU, too!’” the Golden Globe nominee told Extra at the time. “I’m going to be so needy. I love being around them — it’s the best thing in the world.”

The Simple Favor star gushed about her girls in 2016, telling Marie Claire at the time, “All my eggs are in one basket, and that’s my family. That’s where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited.”

Lively and Reynolds tied the knot in 2012. The Vancouver, Canada, native was previously married to Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011.

