Ryan Reynolds Says Blake Lively and 3rd Daughter Are ‘Doing Great’





Happy at home! Ryan Reynolds is loving life with Blake Lively and their newborn daughter since the little one’s arrival.

“They are doing great,” the actor, 43, told Extra on Tuesday, December 10, of the actress, 32, and their third child.

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the pair, who already share James, 4, and Inez, 3, had welcomed baby No. 3. “Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days” when the Gossip Girl alum gave birth, a source told Us at the time.

Following her little one’s arrival, Lively shared her baby registry, writing on Instagram: “My friends are popping out kids and I’m sick of having to type up a new ‘must have’ list each time. I’m not THAT good of a friend. So here it is, all in one place. These are the specific products that have helped me with my little ones. Yes this is an ad, but that doesn’t make it untrue.”

The Shallows star added, “I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent. What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid, I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their ‘must haves’ with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna need it.”

The items on the Los Angeles native’s registry ranged from The Honest Company Diapers and Britax Backseat Mirrors to Welly Traveler bottles and HALO’s Bassinet Swivel Sleepers.

Reynolds shared the first photo of their youngest later that same month, writing on Twitter: “I love B.C. I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

In the sweet shot, the Golden Globe nominee and Lively smiled in the woods with their newborn bundled up between them. The little one’s features were covered up with a happy face.