



“I understand how overwhelming it is to be a new parent,” the Gossip Girl alum, 32, said of the product list released on Wednesday, October 16. “What they don’t tell you is it never gets less overwhelming, but with each kid, I do learn more. Before I had my first, I was lucky enough to have the parents in my life who I trusted most share their ‘must haves’ with me. I hope to do the same for you with my baby registry picks. Good luck! You’re gonna need it.”

Us Weekly broke the news earlier this month that Lively and Reynolds, 42, secretly welcomed their third child about two months ago.

“Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days [to be with Blake],” a source told Us at the time. The couple, who also share James, 4, and Inez, 3, chose to keep their bundle of joy under wraps because “they do everything they can to make sure [their kids] have a normal upbringing,” another insider revealed.

Thanks to the items on her registry, the Shallows star has everything she needs to raise the infant, ranging from The Honest Company Diapers and Britax Backseat Mirrors to Welly Traveler bottles and HALO’s Bassinet Swivel Sleepers.

Lively is also focused on easing her breast-feeding journey with Milkmakers Lactation Cookie Bites and My Brest Friend’s Deluxe Nursing Pillows. Her registry includes the best buys for her baby as well, from bath toys to board books.

The Los Angeles native loves being a mom and gushed about her family in 2016, telling Marie Claire, “All my eggs are in one basket. [My family is] where my heart is. That’s where my everything is. That’s the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited. … Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had because then we’d feel really selfish.”

