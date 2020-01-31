Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have “a lot of children,” but Kelly Ripa wants to help them add another baby to their brood.

“If you have the third child, have the fourth child,” the Live With Kelly and Ryan cohost, 49, told the actress, 32, during the Friday, January 31, episode of the ABC show. “Triangulation in children can be bad.”

The Gossip Girl alum replied, “You can have my fourth child for me. You’re hearing it live, she’s the surrogate mother for me.”

Ripa, who shares Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, with her husband, Mark Consuelos, agreed, saying she would “be the world’s oldest surrogate mother.”

Following the show, Lively went on to share a sweet shot with the former soap opera star and Ryan Seacrest on Instagram, writing, “Dead inside. 3 kids = Me. So. Sleepy.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that Lively and the actor, 43, had welcomed their third child together. The couple, who wed in 2012, have yet to reveal their third daughter’s name. The little one joins older sisters James, 5, and Inez, 3.

The Rhythm Section star opened up on Tuesday, January 28, about how “crazy” her and Reynolds household is now with such a big brood. “It’s like going from two to 3,000,” the Los Angeles native said on Good Morning America. “I mean, we have so many children. It’s pretty crazy. It’s a lot. People say that going from two to three, it’s the same. You know, it’s kind of easy. Those people do not have three kids. It is crazy.”

While James is “very maternal” with the infant, Inez “keeps away” from her. “I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus. Anything you want,’” the Simple Favor star explained to Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday, January 29. “And she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’”

Lively added, “[James] is very into the baby. My middle child, not so much.”