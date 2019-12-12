



Ryan Reynolds has been suffering from dad guilt more and more since welcoming his and Blake Lively ’s third child.

“Leaving the house is getting harder and harder,” the actor, 43, admitted on a Thursday, December 12, Today show appearance. “It gets a lot harder when they ask, ‘Where are you going? When are you coming home? Why are you leaving me?’”

Us Weekly broke the news in October that the 6 Underground star and the actress, 32, welcomed baby No. 3. “Ryan left the set he was working [on] for about eight days,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “They do everything they can to make sure [the kids] have a normal upbringing.”

Later that same month, the Canadian star, who also shares James, 4, and Inez, 3, with the Gossip Girl alum, shared the sex of their latest addition. “I love B.C.,” the Aviation Gin creator tweeted. “I want my daughters to experience the same natural playground I grew up in.”

With “all women” in the house, Reynolds would “have it no other way,” he said on Thursday, adding, “I love it. It’s incredible.” The Golden Globe nominee went on to joke that he’s doing his part “to wipe men off the face of the Earth.”

He and the Simple Favor star have yet to share their daughter’s name. In fact, Reynolds teased that they “haven’t [chosen] yet.” He explained, “All of the letters in her name are silent. I want to give her something to push against in life.”

The couple, who wed in 2012, are intentionally raising their brood away from the spotlight. Lively explained to Marie Claire in 2016: “Ryan had a nice, normal upbringing, and we want our kids to have the same normal life that we had. We don’t ever want to rob them of what we had, because we’d feel really selfish.”

The actress has a “really great support system” in Westchester, New York, including “several mom friends in the area,” a source told Us exclusively in August. “[She] loves having them over for playdates.”