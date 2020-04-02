Getting through it! Ryan Reynolds opened up about how he’s handling quarantining with Blake Lively and their three daughters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing a lot of home-schooling,” the actor, 43, said during a Wednesday, April 1, virtual appearance on A Late Show With Stephen Colbert at Home. “We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening. We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.”

Reynolds also made dresses out of tissue paper with the little ones, telling Stephen Colbert: “I try not to push gender-normative ideas on my kids, but each one when they came out that chute really wanted to wear dresses and wear hot pink all day.”

He and the Gossip Girl alum, 32, share James, 5, and Inez, 3, and welcomed another baby girl in 2019, but have yet to reveal her name. The pair have also been social distancing with Lively’s mom, Elaine Lively.

“She’s been a lifesaver,” the Canadian star said. “It’s been incredible to have her here. She doesn’t know it actually, but she’s emergency food if this gets real. It’s great having her here to help out.”

The Golden Globe nominee went on to say that he “wouldn’t hesitate” to eat his brood.

Last month, the couple, who wed in 2012, announced that they were donating $1 million dollars to help those in need amid the COVID-19 spread.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” the Deadpool star captioned his March 16 Instagram announcement.

The actress shared the news on her own account, writing, “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”

The California native went on to write, “Can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother-in-law is not a thing? Nothing can save him.”

Reynolds is also lending a hand to service industry workers during this time, donating 30 percent of his Aviation Gin proceeds to bartenders.

