Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively Donate 1 Million to Charity Amid Coronavirus

Doing their part! Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively revealed they donated money to two organizations helping feed those in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we can all agree, Covid-19 is an a–hole,” Reynolds, 43, wrote via Instagram on Monday, March 16. “If you’re able to help, visit, @feedingamerica and @foodbankscanada.”

The couple, who wed in 2012 and share three daughters, have given $1 million to food charities that are working overtime during this health scare in both the U.S. and Canada.

“COVID-19 has brutally impacted older adults and low income families. Blake & I are donating $1 million to be split between FEEDING AMERICA and FOOD BANKS CANADA,” the Vancouver, Canada, native wrote on Monday. “If you can give, these orgs need our help.”

The Proposal actor urged his followers to help if they can and to look after themselves as well as others during this uncertain time.

“Take care of your bodies and hearts. Leave room for joy. Call someone who’s isolated and might need connection,” he added, giving a shout-out to his pal Hugh Jackman by providing a fake number to call and bug him.

Lively also posted about their donation, writing on Instagram, “Though we must be distancing ourselves to protect those who don’t have the opportunity to self quarantine, we can stay connected. Remember the lonely and isolated. Facetime, Skype, make a video. Remember the love that can travel through all this.”

She added that several people are stepping up by “shopping for the elderly” and “making lunches for children.” “We can all do something for one another, even if that’s simply staying home,” she wrote.

The actress concluded by sending love and asking, “can someone please tell Ryan that ’emotional distancing’ from his mother in law is not a thing. Nothing can save him.”

The Deadpool actor and the Gossip Girl alum, 33, are the latest stars to speak out about the coronavirus outbreak, which has spread quickly from country to country.

Stars including Idris Elba and Game of Throne’s Kristofer Hivju announced on Monday that they both had tested positive for the virus.

“Look, we live in a divided world right now. We can all feel it, it’s been bulls–t. But now is the time for solidarity. Now is the time for thinking about each other,” Elba, 47, said in a Twitter video statement on Monday. “There’s so many people whose lives have been affected — from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don’t have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real … Stay positive and don’t freak out.”

Their diagnoses came the same day that Us Weekly confirmed that Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, were released from a hospital in Australia, after testing positive for the disease on Wednesday, March 11.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, March 12. The couple then began their 14-day isolation period to avoid infecting those around them.

As the virus spreads, authorities are advising self-quarantine in order to prevent getting sick or spreading the illness. Concert, music festivals, movie releases and all major sporting events have been put on hold, while restaurants and bars in several cities have been ordered to close or only serve take-out orders.