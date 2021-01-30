Changing her perception. Blake Lively reflected on how she felt about her body after giving birth to her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds and blamed the fashion industry for making her doubts even worse.

“I put together a @lanvinofficial shirt and dress from @netaporter to make this pretty outfit,” the Gossip Girl alum, 33, captioned a Saturday, January 30, Instagram Story post that featured a throwback photo from her January 2020 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Because no one had samples that fit me after giving birth. And so many clothes from stores didn’t fit either. So. Many.”

Lively detailed her mixed feelings about her figure at the time. “It doesn’t send a great message to women when their bodies don’t fit into what brands have to offer,” she wrote. “It’s alienating and confusing. And I wish I felt as confident then as I do now, a year later looking back. That body gave me a baby. And was producing that baby’s entire food supply. What a beautiful miracle. But instead of feeling proud, I felt insecure. Simply because I didn’t fit into clothes. How silly is that in retrospect.”

The actress concluded by giving a shout-out to influencer Katie Sturino for pushing fashion brands to be more inclusive. “@katiesturino and others are out there challenging brands to do better, helping women to not feel alone. And she’s making meaningful progress,” she noted. “She reminds me, we all can ask for better from the brands we love.”

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that Lively gave birth to baby No. 3 that summer. Her friend Taylor Swift revealed the little one’s name in her 2020 hit “Betty.” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress and Reynolds, who tied the knot in September 2012, are also parents of daughters James, 6, and Inez, 4, who were mentioned in the song too.

The A Simple Favor star and the Deadpool actor, 44, are “more committed to their marriage” than ever, a source told Us in December 2020. “Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid.”

The twosome consider themselves a unit when it comes to parenting. “They enjoy being parents more than anything,” the insider said. “When Ryan is shooting a movie, Blake and the kids always come with him, the same goes for Blake. They like to keep their family together as much as possible.”

Lively and Reynolds are even open to expanding their brood. “As much as Ryan loves being a dad to three girls, I’m sure he’d love a little boy to add to the mix. But they’ve got their hands pretty full right now with the three kids,” the source revealed. “[But] it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she wanted to try for one more.”