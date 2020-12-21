At it again! Blake Lively continues to prove her relatability with a quarantine hair moment we can all understand.

On Sunday, December 20, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram Story to show off some knotted locks. Though the front pieces appear perfectly blown-out, it’s clear something happened to mess up the back strands. Adding her signature humor to the post, she put the pic underneath a make-shift Vogue cover, writing “Get the look” on the top and “2020 edition” underneath.

But besides the knotted mess, the actress looks as stunning as ever, sporting a glowing, bare-faced complexion and flawless blonde highlights that have Us craving a trip to the colorist. After all, she still is an A-lister!

Though the Gossip Girl alum is known for her stylish aesthetic, she can’t help but poke fun of herself on social media when it comes to authentic beauty and style moments.

Back in October, she drew a pair of Louboutin heels onto her bare feet when sharing a pic of her and her husband Ryan Reynolds mailing in their voting ballots.

“It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend.”

But it wasn’t necessarily the jokingly provocative sentiment that got fans’ attention. It was the actress’ outfit. In particular, her shoes. Fans quickly took to the comments to call her out in the most loving manner. “It’s the drawn on heels for me,” one fan commented. “Look at her feet she’s drawn on the heels lmaooo i love blake so much,” wrote another.

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star then hilariously responded by posting an up-close look at her work in an Instagram Story. “@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail,” she wrote overtop the snap. “Impressive résemé upon request.”

