Blake Lively drew a pair of Louboutin heels onto her bare feet in her latest snap

On Thursday, October 22, the 33-year-old shared a picture of herself and Ryan Reynolds after voting. “It was Ryan’s first time. He was understandably scared,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “It all happened so fast. Like, REALLY fast. He wept. I pretended to weep. Then he called all his friend.”

But it wasn’t necessarily the jokingly provocative sentiment that got fans’ attention. It was the actress’ outfit. In particular, her shoes. Because when Reynolds shared the same exact pic, Lively was standing barefoot on her tiptoes. But in her snap she had on a pair of brown heel sandals with red bottoms. She even tagged Christian Louboutin in the photo!

“It’s the drawn on heels for me 😂,” one fan commented. “Look at her feet she’s drawn on the heels lmaooo i love blake so much,” wrote another.

The Gossip Girl alum took to her Instagram Story to address it in the most hilarious way. “@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail,” she wrote over an up-close look at a pair of booties she drew for Reynold’s Instagram Story pic. She then posted a clearer look at her sandals, writing, “impressive résemé upon request.”

In the last picture on her Instagram Story, she shared a closer look at her pink culottes, brown top and checkered jacket, noting how excited she was to get out of a onesie and put something stylish on to vote. “Sure it was an absentee drop off ballot with a mask covering most of my look. But dammit I exercised my right to vote. And to not wear shoes that ruined my outfit.”

And we love it!

