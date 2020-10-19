Trying a new look! Ayesha Curry went blonde for a hot second and looked totally different! Some fans had a lot to say about the new look — but her husband Stephen Curry is coming to her defense.

On Sunday, October 18, the 31-year-old actress posted a Boomerang of herself and her husband to her Instagram feed, showing off her new blonde hair. “Mom goes blonde (temporarily),” she captioned the post.

This post quickly went viral, receiving both praise and backlash over her new ‘do.

“Ayesha Curry can definitely rock blonde,” one Twitter user wrote. “Ayesha Curry looks TF Good with this blonde hair,” commented another. “A whole mommy snack.”

Meanwhile, others criticized the pic as a type of cultural appropriation, pointing towards her lightened hair and skin.

“Ayesha curry look like a whole white woman with that blonde wig & makeup,” one person tweeted. “I really said ‘Steph left Ayesha for a white chick’ Then I read the caption & saw it was her post.”

“I’m sorry but Ayesha Curry looks like a Karen now,” another person tweeted, while another wrote, “Sorry but Ayesha Curry with blonde hair looking like a white woman is just ugly.”

But in actuality, most people defended the cookbook author, including her husband who directly commented on her Instagram.

“You beautiful baby. And don’t you let anybody tell you differently ok? I mean it,” the basketball pro wrote. “There’s just a bunch of meanies out there and I don’t like it. I don’t like it one bit. Do you boo boo.”

He continued, jokingly writing, “P.S. If the wig falls off I won’t tell anybody, I promise. Pinky promise. It be hilarious though, but won’t anybody know. Wait- that’s been you in this bed the whole time??? I ain’t even know. Now I’m tripping 👀😂 .”

On Monday, October 19, the mom of three took to Twitter to defend herself writing, “It’s the fun wig for a switch up and extremely common IG filter we all use from time to time for me… I just… y’all be taking this stuff wayyy to serious.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)