Emily Ratajkowski Defends Billie Eilish: 'Dress However U Want'

There’s nothing we love more than women supporting women! The queen of body positivity, Emily Ratajkowski, defended Billie Eilish after the pop star admitted she was slut-shamed for posting a “tame” bikini photo.

On Saturday, April 11, the 28-year-old model took to Twitter to denounce those haters who criticized Eilish.

“Another example of how women can’t win,” she wrote while sharing a Daily Mail article on the issue. “However they present themselves — covered up or sexualized — will always be criticized. Until patriarchal power structures are dismantled women will never be truly empowered. In the meantime DRESS HOWEVER U WANT.”

She concluded with a follow up the read, “Also thank you @billieeilish for sharing your experience with your body.”

In the Spring/Summer 2020 issue of Dazed magazine, the 18-year-old Grammy winner opened up about her relationship with her body and the backlash she faced after posting a harmless bikini photo.

“I saw comments like, ‘How dare she talk about not wanting to be sexualized and wear this?!’” she told the publication. “It was trending. There were comments like, ‘I don’t like her anymore because as soon as she turns 18 she’s a whore.’ Like, dude. I can’t win.”

The “Bad Guy” singer is known for wearing oversized clothing so as not to draw attention or allow people to comment on her body. However, she told the magazine that this has only added to the complicated feelings she has for her body.

“There was a point last year where I was naked and I didn’t recognize my body ’cause I hadn’t seen it in a while,” she said. “I would see it sometimes and be like, ‘Whose body is that?’”

On the other end of the spectrum, EmRata leaves little to the imagination, embracing her figure and putting it on display for all to see in order to fight feminine body shaming.

“I refuse to live in this world of shame and silent apologies,” she wrote in a Lenny Letter article back in February 2016. “Life cannot be dictated by the perceptions of others, and I wish the world had made it clear to me that people’s reactions to my sexuality were not my problems, they were theirs.”

