



Megan Fox struggled after the release of Jennifer’s Body when the film further solidified her status as a sex symbol in Hollywood.

“I think I had a genuine psychological breakdown where I wanted just nothing to do,” Fox, 33, told Entertainment Tonight about her role in the 2009 horror-comedy.“I didn’t want to be seen, I didn’t want to have to take a photo, do a magazine, walk a carpet, I didn’t want to be seen in public at all because the fear, and the belief, and the absolute certainty that I was going to be mocked, or spat at, or someone was going to yell at me, or people would stone me or savage me for just being out.”

“So I went through a very dark moment after that,” she added.

The Transformers star said she felt like a pioneer for the #MeToo movement, which took off after a string of sexual abuse allegations against Harvey Weinstein in 2017. However, at the time, she said no one took her seriously.

“I feel like I was sort of out and in front of the #MeToo movement before the #MeToo movement happened. I was speaking out and saying, ‘Hey, these things are happening to me and they’re not OK,’” the actress said. “And everyone was like, ‘Oh well, f–k you. We don’t care, you deserve it.’ Because everybody talked about how you looked or how you dressed or the jokes you made.”

Fox added that she didn’t feel welcome by the feminist community in the industry.

“Even though I consider myself a feminist, I feel like feminists don’t want me to be a part of their group,” Fox said. “What is supporting other females if there is only certain ones of us we support? If I have to be an academic or have to be non-threatening to you in some way? Why can’t I be a part of the group as well?”

Now, Fox has found solace in motherhood. She shares sons Noah, 6, Bodhi, 5, and Journey, 3, with her husband, Brian Austin Green. The couple wed in 2010.

“I think it took getting pregnant — that was the first real breakthrough where my consciousness shifted, and my mind opened up and I was able to see from a birds-eye view and breath and take it in,” Fox said. “And then another kid, and then another kid and with every kid I feel like that’s always been the doorway into a better version of myself.”

