Calling out the critics! YouTube sensation Jacyln Hill is sick of Internet trolls talking about her weight. To shut them down, she’s speaking out on social media.

Stars Get Real About Their Natural Hair Colors After Salons Close During COVID-19 Pandemic

The entrepreneur shared two sexy snaps with her 6.3 million Instagram followers on Sunday, April 12, wearing a satin red button-down and diamond-encrusted jewelry.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

But the most important accessory of all was the burger that the brunette beauty posed with it one pic, before taking a bite out of it in the second.

“I miss the days when I chose to leave events early and isolate myself. ❤️🍔,” wrote the 29-year-old in an Instagram caption. “Also, for all the people making comments about my weight & me eating a burger… go find yourself a life.”

Fans sped to the comments section to praise the makeup guru. One Instagram user wrote, “You are so beautiful! Everyone wishes they looked this good eating a burger. 🖤” Another said, “Pass the fries sissy!!! I’ll bring the face masks 😍.”

In a YouTube video posted last October, the beauty expert shared a life update, touching on her struggle with anxiety and depression — as well as the immense hurt she feels when people constantly call out her weight gain.

During the 26-minute video, the Illinois native told her 6 million subscribers “I’m going to grow. I’m going to gain weight. I know I keep bringing up the whole weight thing and the reason I do that is not because of my insecurities, but because of what I see on the Internet.

“Why is it all of a sudden OK to call people fat?” asked Hill. “You think I look bad? Imagine how I feel when everyone is saying these things to me. I’ve learned so much from the bad behavior of others.”

Hill isn’t the only social media star to share a body-positive message on social media recently. On April 8, Teen Mom 2’s Jenelle Evans shared a video clip on Instagram twerking in a halter-style bikini.

Celeb Face Mask Selfies: From Sheet Masks to Eye Patches and More

In the caption, the mom of three wrote, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing 💃🏻💓 #LoveYourself #StayHome.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)