Jenelle Evans Has a Special Message for Body Shamers

No time for the haters! Jenelle Evans, 28, has a special message for body shamers who think they can bring her down.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a TikTok video to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, April 8. In the clip, she wears a bikini featuring high-waist black bottoms and a gold-and-black halter-style bikini top.

She captioned the post, “When people talk about my weight, I’ll just keep on dancing 💃🏻💓 #LoveYourself #StayHome.”

In the video, the mom of three wears sunglasses and wears her hair up in a high ponytail as she lip-syncs the words to Kash Doll’s hit song, “Doin Too Much.”

At the end of the video, Evans twerked for the camera, proving that Internet trolls can’t stop her from living her best life.

Followers praised her message of self-love in the comments section of the post. One user said, “Why do people care so much about bringing others down and commenting on their weight. 🤦🏻‍♀️ I think you look beautiful and happy!”

Another wrote, “U look healthy dear. Don’t let social media put u down.”

Evans addressed the subject of Internet trolls on the “Dumb Blonde” podcast on March 18. She admitted that negative comments have caused her to experience depression and anxiety.

“Sometimes it gets to you really bad,” said Evans on the podcast. “You have to ignore all of it. You have to put down your phone and focus on something else.”

One of the ways Evans has been passing time while self-isolating with her family due to the COVID-19 outbreak is by creating content on TikTok. In a second video posted on Wednesday, the reality star posted yet another twerking video and split the screen with husband David Eason.

Evans revealed in a YouTube video in March that she got back together with her husband following their October 2019 split — six months after Evans shot and killed their family’s French Bulldog after it nipped their daughter Ensley.

Their relationship has been riddled with rough patches. A month after the split, she filed a temporary restraining order against Eason, in which she accused him of multiple counts of physical and emotional abuse.

But now, their relationship is back on. “Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we’re taking it slowly,” she told viewers in her YouTube video.

