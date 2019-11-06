Making a change. Jenelle Evans has taken legal action against David Eason. Just two hours before sharing on Instagram that she split from Eason, 31, on October 31, the reality star, 27, filed a protective order, Us Weekly confirms. In the documents, obtained by Us, the former Teen Mom 2 star issued a protection order on behalf of herself and her three kids, Jace, 10, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, Kaiser, 5, whom she shares with Nathan Griffith, and Ensley, 2, her daughter with Eason.

In the docs, Evans details 11 alleged incidents involving Eason over the past two years, the first dated December 12, 2017, and the last from October 30, 2019, the day before she filed the order. She accuses him of both physical and verbal abuse, in addition to destroying her belongings, threating her and killing their dog, Nugget, which he previously admitted to.

On Tuesday, November 5, Eason posted on Facebook claiming that Evans took his daughter. “So since Jenelle has disappeared and I have no contact with her or Ensley,” he wrote. “I have no option but to file a missing person’s report.”

In the protective order, Evans wrote that on October 25, she “had to travel out of town for business meetings and to find a way to get away from David,” so she left without telling him. “In response, he sent me a stream of text messages accused me of cheating on him and threatening me with harm,” she claimed.

The news first broke that Evans had filed a restraining order on November 5. The following morning, the pipe welder shared two photos on his Instagram Story of his hand and his wedding ring. “I guess I can take this off now,” he wrote over the photo on Wednesday, November 6, adding a sad face emoji. In the next photo, a blister was revealed under the ring. “It’s gonna take some time for that finger to heal up,” he wrote.

“I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” the JE Cosmetics founder wrote in the documents. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

