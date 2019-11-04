David Eason Calls Jenelle Evans ‘Stupid’ After Split





Getting messy. While David Eason has disabled some comments on Instagram, some are left on — and he’s reacting to fans talking about his split from Jenelle Evans.

On Sunday, November 3, Eason, 31, posted a throwback photo of his daughters Ensley, 2, and Maryssa, 12, and almost immediately, fans began commenting about the separation news. “So glad Jenelle got smart!” one person wrote, to which David responded, “Nope, she’s still stupid.”

Evans, 27, announced the split via Instagram on Thursday, October 31.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions. I’ve lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn’t been pretty. But its been my life,” she wrote in a lengthy photo post. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The former Teen Mom 2 stars share daughter Ensley, and he shares Maryssa from a previous relationship. Evans is also the mother of son Jace, 10, with ex Andrew Lewis, and son Kaiser, 5, with ex Nathan Griffith.

Eason also seemingly shaded his estranged wife in a series of Instagram Stories, sharing a screenshot of a TMZ story about Evans’ request for full custody of Ensley. He then shared a screenshot of a 2018 story about Evans’ alleged road rage, in which she followed another driver home and waved her gun in their direction.

“But this okay,” he wrote alongside the second story.

The pair’s split comes six months after Eason shot and killed the family dog Nugget. The former 16 & Pregnant star revealed to Us Weekly exclusively that she was considering ending the relationship.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the reality star said at the time. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized.”