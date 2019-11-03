Ready to patch things up? Kailyn Lowry tweeted on Sunday, November 3, that she wants former Teen Mom 2 costar Jenelle Evans to appear on her “Coffee Convos” podcast amid her divorce from David Eason.

The MTV star, 27, who has had a volatile relationship with Evans, 27, responded to a fan who asked, “If the latest news about Jenelle is true, would you and @LindsieChrisley be willing to have her on the podcast to tell her story if she was open to it?”

For sure! I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her. https://t.co/537gjfPbMF — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) November 2, 2019

“For sure!” Lowry replied. “I texted that in my group text with my producers… I just don’t have a way to contact her.”

“I would love for yall to reconnect and see you help her thru this,” another fan commented. “You and @TMLeahDawn – she needs strong friendships.”

Evans announced her split from her husband of two years on Thursday, October 31.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

The split came six months after the pipe welder, 31, admitted to shooting and killing the family dog after he claimed it snapped at 2-year-old daughter Ensley, who he shares with Evans.

The reality TV star was dropped by MTV in May amid the controversy and the couple temporarily lost custody of Ensley as well as 5-year-old Kaiser, Evans’ son with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Eason’s daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, 12, was also removed from the couple’s home. (Evan’s eldest son, Jace, 10, has been in the custody of her mom, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.)

The pair regained custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa in July and Evans revealed that her husband had completed anger management classes and they had gone to coparenting counseling.

But a source told Us Weekly earlier this week that the split had been “a long time coming.”

Eason broke his silence on Sunday and seemingly shaded his estranged wife in an Instagram Story post.

He shared a screenshot of a TMZ story detailing Evans’ request for full custody of Ensley and then posted another screengrab of a story about a 2018 road rage incident in which his wife followed a driver home and pulled out a gun after an altercation while driving. “But this okay,” he wrote alongside the story.

Lowry and Evans, meanwhile, have feuded on and off for a long time, with the most recent incident occurring earlier this year when Evans shared a live stream in which her mom, Barbara, joked with her daughter and Teen Mom 2 costar Briana DeJesus that they should all “get lit and kill Kail.”

Weeks earlier, Lowry had sent Evans some of her Pothead Haircare products — in what she told Us was “extending an olive branch” — and Evans responded by setting the products on fire.