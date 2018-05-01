Jenelle Evans allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident in Bolivia, North Carolina, on Thursday, April 26, with her son Jace, 8, in the car, Us Weekly confirms.

According to a 911 call obtained by Us, the Teen Mom 2 star, 26, dialed the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office to report that she was being tailgated by a male driver.

“I had my son in the car because my son was at therapy,” Evans told the dispatcher. “He’s been tailgating me the whole time in traffic — would not stop — and then he races in front of me and purposely slammed on the brakes at 70-something miles an hour. I almost got veered off the side of the road. And now this guy is trying his hardest for me not to be behind him anymore. He is literally going crazy, swerving in and out of lanes.”

She continued, “He made me slam the brakes so hard that my phone went flying. My son … his head almost got whiplash and almost hit the dashboard.”

According to a police report obtained by Us, the male driver claimed that the MTV personality was “blocking traffic” so he “tried to pass her on the inside like everyone else, and she flipped out.”

The driver alleged that Evans “followed him to his house,” hit two vehicles and a mailbox in his yard and then “pulled the gun on him.” He told authorities that he “wants her stopped and charged.”

The news, which was first reported by Radar Online, comes two months after MTV cut ties with the reality star’s husband, David Eason, over his homophobic tweets. The network said in a statement to Us in February that Eason’s “personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV.”

Evans shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis. She is also the mother of son Kaiser, 3, with ex Nathan Griffith, and daughter Ensley, 15 months, with Eason, 29. Evans has been arrested 15 times through the years for various criminal offenses, including driving without a license in February 2015 and heroin possession in April 2013.

Us Weekly has reached out to Evans for comment.

