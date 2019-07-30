Fun in the sun! Jenelle Evans and David Eason have been spending summer 2019 with their brood after regaining custody in July.

The former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, and the pipe welder, 31, spent two months alone after their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, was removed, as well as Evans’ 5-year-old son, Kaiser, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa. The couple lost custody of the little ones after Eason shot and killed their family dog, Nugget, in April.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face,” he captioned a video of the French bulldog snapping at his toddler at the time. “Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes [sic] mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me.”

Eason added, “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge weather [sic] or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

The Read Between the Lines author admitted that she considered leaving her husband after the incident.

“We were on bad terms for almost a week,” the former reality star wrote on her Instagram Story in July. “Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

The pair stuck it out and fought for their kids, regaining custody that same month.

“I am ecstatic,” the former MTV personality told Us Weekly exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

