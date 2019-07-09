



Major milestone! Jenelle Evans’ son Kaiser’s school threw him a separate graduation ceremony after she regained custody of the 4-year-old.

“Super happy!” the former Teen Mom 2 star, 27, tweeted on Monday, July 8. “Kaiser’s school is going to ‘re-do’ his Pre-K Graduation just for him with all his friends since he missed it. Can’t wait to see my Bubba walk.”

The former reality star, who shares Kaiser with her ex-boyfriend Nathan Griffith, posted footage of the graduation on Tuesday, July 9. “You’re so perfect!” she captioned a mother-son photo on Instagram.

She added, “You did it Bubba! I couldn’t be more proud of you. Now it’s time for the Big Boy School! Extremely grateful Kaiser’s school did their own ceremony for him, since he missed his. #Blessed #Bittersweet.”

Kaiser, his 2-year-old sister, Ensley, and David Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, were removed from Evan and her husband’s home in May after the pipe welder, 31, shot and killed their family dog. Following the incident, the Read Between the Lines author was also dropped from the Teen Mom franchise.

While the North Carolina native admitted on her Instagram Story at the time that she and Eason were “on bad terms for almost a week [and] didn’t talk much,” they stayed together and regained custody of their brood on Wednesday, July 3.

She told Us Weekly exclusively that same day: “I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids. Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Evans went on to say on her Instagram Story that their kids are “happy as can be” back at home. She also revealed her plans to regain custody of her 9-year-old son, Jace, who has lived with his grandma, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!