



Positive vibes! Jenelle Evans opened up about how her kids are feeling after she and her husband, David Eason, regained custody of them.

“Happy as can be,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, captioned a Monday, July 8, Instagram Story upload of her son Kaiser, 5, and daughter Ensley, 2, wearing life vests on a boat ride. The couple also regained custody of Eason’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

The former reality star went on to say, “Everything and everyone is doing great. We are super grateful and happy. … Court is completely done with. The CPS case is dismissed. Everything they had as evidence was basically all hearsay.”

Evans and the pipe welder, 31, lost custody of Kaiser, Ensley, and Eason’s 11-year-old daughter, Maryssa, in May after he shot and killed the family dog. A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Wednesday, July 4, that custody of all three children had been reinstated.

“I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids,” the former MTV personality told Us exclusively at the time. “Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I’m a good parent.”

Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, reacted to the news via Twitter on Sunday, July 7. “I’ve calmed down a bit and just relying on faith at this moment,” the former Marine, 31, wrote. “I’m not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge’s name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith.”

Evans bashed her ex’s tweet on her Monday Instagram Story. “He’s really immature for posting that,” she wrote. “I’ve had many judges rule in a way I didn’t like and never once did I post a bad thing about a judge on social media. I find it extremely disrespectful.”

She added that she is looking forward to getting full custody of her 9-year-old son Jace “soon.” He has lived with her mom, Barbara Evans, for most of his life.

