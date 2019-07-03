Relieved. Jenelle Evans regained custody of her children after a month apart and reacted to the news with appreciation.

“Crying in tears of joy,” the Teen Mom 2 alum, 27, tweeted on Wednesday, July 3.

A source confirmed to Us Weekly that Evans’ custody was reinstated as of Wednesday. The reality star shares 9-year-old son Jace with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis, 5-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith and 2-year-old daughter Ensley with husband David Eason. It is believed that the couple also regained custody of Eason’s daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

A North Carolina judge ruled that Evans and Eason, 31, would no longer have custody of the children in May after Eason shot the family’s French bulldog, Nugget. The TV personality’s mother, Barbara Evans, had already been caring for Jace, while Ensley went to stay with her after the decision. Kaiser, meanwhile, stayed with his father. TMZ reported on Wednesday that Jace was still with Barbara.

Story is developing.

