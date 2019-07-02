After she and husband David Eason called the cops to her mother’s house, Jenelle Evans is explaining to Us Weekly why the couple feared for their daughter’s safety.

Jenelle’s mom, Barbara Evans, has been raising Jace, the former Teen Mom 2 star’s 9-year-old son with ex Andrew Lewis. And after Jenelle, 27, and Eason, 31, temporarily lost custody of her remaining two kids and his daughter following his killing of the family dog, the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, was placed with Barbara, as well.

Jenelle and Eason recently called 911, however, to report Ensley being trapped in a bedroom at Barbara’s house. “David and I were on FaceTime with Jace when we heard my mom say to Ensley, ‘Come here, I have to take a shower.’ Then she took Ensley in the other room, and we immediately heard her screaming and crying,” Jenelle exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“We asked Jace what was going on, and he said my mom locked Ensley in the bedroom so she can take a shower,” Jenelle adds. “We told Jace to get the door open, and when he couldn’t get the door open, we called 911 for help because all we could hear was Ensley screaming.”

Audio of the 911 call was later published by TMZ. “My mother-in-law has locked my 2-year-old child in the bedroom so that she could take a shower, and now she can’t get the door open, and my child is freaking out,” Eason tells the 911 dispatcher during the call. “She’s been screaming on the phone for the past five to 10 minutes.”

He also asked if the dispatcher could report the incident to child protective services, but the dispatcher said Eason could do that when an officer followed up with him.

As he and Jenelle fight to reclaim custody of their children, Eason told RadarOnline.com on Monday, July 1, that the duo have “new evidence.”

Us Weekly has reached out to Barbara Evans for comment.