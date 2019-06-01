Jenelle Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, spent the day with grandchildren Jace and Ensley after the Teen Mom 2 alum and husband David Eason temporarily lost custody of their kids.

“Coast Guard Day,” Barbara, who posted a series of photos, captioned a Saturday, June 1, Instagram pic of the children smiling in front of a helicopter. The duo were joined by their cousin Gabriel.

Around the same time Barbara shared the photos, Jenelle proudly showed off her homegrown produce on Instagram.

Jenelle, 27, and Eason, 30, failed to regain custody of her three kids and his daughter, Maryssa, 11, during a Tuesday, May 28, court appearance. Barbara already had custody of Jace, 9, who Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis, while Ensley, 2, Eason’s daughter with his wife, was placed in her grandmother’s care. Kaiser, 4, is still with his father, Nathan Griffith.

A North Carolina judge told Jenelle that she “failed to protect the children while they were in her care.” The kids were removed last month after Eason killed the reality star’s dog Nugget after he alleged that the canine bit Ensley.

Barbara showed support for her daughter after the ruling. “Of course I would like for Jenelle to get them all back eventually,” she told E! News on Tuesday. “But certain things have to happen first.”

Jenelle, for her part, remains determined to regain custody. “I love my kids so much and I will do anything necessary to get them back and that is all I want everyone to understand,” she said in a statement to the Hollywood Gossip on Wednesday, May 29. “I love being a mother and David and I will get through this. We are staying strong and united. I ask everyone to have an open heart before they judge how the media is portraying me.”

A source confirmed to Us Weekly on Friday, May 31, that Eason “stormed out” of a supervised visit with the kids after his eldest daughter from a previous relationship, Maryssa, refused to see him.

