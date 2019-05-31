Things are still tense between the Evans-Eason family. Jenelle Evans’ husband, David Eason, abruptly left the couple’s supervised visit with their kids after his eldest daughter refused to see him, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

“Maryssa didn’t want to see her father and David stormed out of the meeting center,” the source tells Us of the Thursday, May 30, visit. (The Ashley’s Reality Roundup was first to report about the tension between Eason and Maryssa.)

The former Teen Mom 2 stars lost temporary custody of their kids, including Maryssa, Eason’s 11-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, on Tuesday, May 28. Evans and Eason were ordered to court following CPS’ investigation into their home after Eason admitted to killing his wife’s dog. (MTV also cut ties with Evans after the incident.)

During the hearing, the judge ruled that Evans “failed to protect” the children — Maryssa, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 4, and Ensley, 2 — “while they were in her care.”

Evans’ manager released a statement to Us after news broke that she lost temporary custody: “At this time we are cooperating with the judge and legal team from court. We have no comment at this time and we appreciate the concerns regarding our client and her children. We will continue to cooperate with the court and their decisions.”

An insider told Us that Evans “is focusing on getting her kids back and working on her marriage,” noting that “whatever she needs to do, she will do.”

After the ruling, the couple’s daughter, Ensley, joined Evan’s eldest son, Jace, at their maternal grandmother’s home. (Evans’ mom, Barbara, has had custody of Jace for the majority of his life, but he was previously allowed stay with his mother overnight.)

Evans’ youngest son, Kaiser, was removed from her care by his paternal grandmother, Doris, earlier this month. The 4-year-old’s father, Nathan Griffith, posted photos of Kaiser swimming on Wednesday, May 29, and subsequently clapped back at fans who accused him of being insensitive toward his ex-fiancée.

“Just because I post a picture; does not mean I’m being vindictive, just because I say something; does not mean I’m pointed it directly at someone and just because I don’t say anything; does not mean I have anything to hide,” he wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday. “Not everything, actually almost nothing I do or say is Has to do with Jenelle. I don’t care who she is or what status she has. Just like myself I view her as a normal person that just happens to be an ex and the mother of child. Nothing else! I post because I want to. I post pictures because I like them and I want others to like them.”

He concluded: “I’m a man and most men are to [SIC] narrow minded to think too complex.”

Evans’ rep declined to comment when Us Weekly reached out.

