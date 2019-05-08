Jenelle Evans isn’t pleased with MTV’s decision to cut ties with her following news that her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their French bulldog Nugget, a source tells Us Weekly.

“Jenelle was shocked and is really upset,” the insider explains to Us of how the 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star is handling things. “The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV.”

The source notes that Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans — who was with the reality star’s 9-year-old son, Jace, on a cruise when the incident with the canine occurred — “is also upset.”

A spokesperson for the network confirmed exclusively to Us Weekly on Tuesday, May 7, that MTV had let Evans go.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a statement to Us read. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

After the dog nipped at Eason, 31, and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, the pipe welder admitted to killing the canine.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he captioned an Instagram video of the toddler at the time. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, for her part, shared her heartbreak about the death of animal alongside a photo of her with Nugget on Instagram at the time. She later opened up to Us about her thoughts on leaving her husband — whom she wed in September 2017 — following his actions.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” the 16 & Pregnant alum told Us, noting that the pair weren’t on speaking terms. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

If you are aware that an animal is in imminent danger, please call your local police department or PETA at 757-622-7382.

With reporting by Brody Brown

