It’s been almost a decade since Jenelle Evans made her debut on MTV’s Teen Mom, but Us Weekly exclusively revealed on Tuesday, May 7, that the reality star was axed by the network after her husband, David Eason, shot and killed their family dog Nugget. Reactions from Evans’ costars came flooding in following the news.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” a spokesperson for MTV exclusively told Us Weekly in a statement. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Leah Messer took to Twitter to share her thoughts in a series of tweets. “ANYONE that condones/contributes/doesn’t PREVENT or STOP animal cruelty or the murder of an innocent animals life is SICK & I REFUSE to be affiliated with! I want to sympathize for my former cast mate but at this point I can’t. ENOUGH is ENOUGH!!!” she wrote in one message.

She added: “My heart was broken when I heard what happened to Nugget. I’ve been overwhelmed with messages and comments and didn’t know how to address the situation. I could NEVER support or condone animal cruelty!! I just started crying when I came home to my Dog…..”

Jeremy Calvert, Kailyn Lowry, Randy Houska and Briana DeJesus were among the other castmates who shared their thoughts on Evans’ departure from the network.

Eason, 31, admitted to killing the canine in an Instagram post on May 1, after the dog nipped at his and Evans’ 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“I don’t give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face. Whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I don’t put up with that s—t at all. I’m all about protecting my family, it is my life’s mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he captioned a video of the tot. “You can hate me all you want but this isn’t the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively. The only person that can judge whether or not an animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Evans, 27, spoke exclusively to Us following the incident and revealed she was thinking about calling it quits on her relationship with Eason, whom she wed in September 2017.

“At this time, we are dealing with this rough situation. I want to focus on what’s best for me and my kids,” she told Us. “[Divorce is] in thoughts, but nothing is finalized. … I’m too hurt and upset at the fact he did that. It’s taking time to get over this whole situation, and it’s making me feel he’s very cruel and doesn’t have a heart on many ends.”

The Read Between the Lines author’s eldest son, Jace, 9, was on vacation with her mom at the time. Evans, her 4-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, as well as Ensley briefly fled the North Carolina home she shares with Eason, but returned to the abode on Sunday, May 5.

