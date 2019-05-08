Standing by her friend. Briana DeJesus opened up to Us Weekly following the news that Jenelle Evans had been let go by MTV and will not be returning to Teen Mom 2.

“I am sad for her. I wish there was some kind of compromise for all of this. She worked her ass off for so long to just be thrown to the wolves,” DeJesus, 24, told Us in a statement on Wednesday, May 8.

DeJesus joined Teen Mom 2 in season 8 after Teen Mom 3 was canceled; while many of the cast did not get along with 27-year-old Evans, DeJesus bonded with the mother of three.

During the Monday, May 6, episode, Evans and DeJesus had dinner together and Evans opened up about her troubles with husband David Eason. He was upset that she had to travel in order to be on camera since MTV refused to film at their North Carolina film after he threatened to show up and crash the shoot.

“I hope she gets everything she ever wanted and I just want her to flourish! She will be OK,” DeJesus told Us. “As far as David, it sucks that his actions caused all of this but this is what it is and there’s no going back.”

Evans was let go from Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday, May 7, Us Weekly exclusively revealed. The news came just seven days after Eason, 30, killed their dog Nugget after he snipped at their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

“MTV ended its relationship with David Eason over a year ago in February 2018 and has not filmed any new episodes of Teen Mom 2 with him since,” the network said in a statement to Us. “Additionally, we have stopped filming with Jenelle Eason as of April 6, 2019 and have no plans to cover her story in the upcoming season.”

Following the firing news, a source close to the reality TV said Jenelle was “shocked and really upset” on Tuesday. “The decision was given to her suddenly after a lot of back and forth with MTV.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

