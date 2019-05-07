Jenelle Evans stood by her husband, David Eason, and even called him perfect months before the dog incident. During the Monday, May 6, episode of Teen Mom 2, she opened up to her friend about her husband while on vacation in Florida.

At the beginning of the segment, text appeared on screen: “Because of David’s earlier texts threatening that he would show up to shoots and force production to shut down, MTV crews are still not able to film in North Carolina with Jenelle.”

That said, Jenelle, 27, traveled to Florida to visit her friends. While in the car, she revealed she was done talking about her relationship with her family since David “doesn’t have the chance” to defend himself.

“It’s kind of like the R. Kelly thing. They went and interviewed all these different people but they didn’t interview R. Kelly to see what he had to think about it,” she told Katrina. “I feel like everyone here is, like, just filming about David, David, David, David. And David doesn’t get to say nothing about anything. He doesn’t get to say s–t about nothing.”

Later in the episode, the mother of three went to dinner with Briana DeJesus and explained that her relationship with David is great, but they still argue about filming since she has to go out of town constantly.

“He doesn’t cheat on me, he doesn’t do anything wrong as a husband. He’s perfect. It’s just, we argue about filming,” she said. “You have to understand where he’s coming from as a person. Like, his family’s being filmed, and he can’t be involved. That hurts his feelings. It’s about being a dad, showing he’s a dad, because everyone says he’s not a dad and that he doesn’t do s–t and he’s a piece of s–t. They think he just sits at home every day. No, he’s home schooling his 10-year-old daughter every day.”

Jenelle and David share 2-year-old daughter Ensley; she is also mom of Jace, 9, with Andrew Lewis, and Kaiser, 4, with Nathan Griffith.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

