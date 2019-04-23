‘Teen Mom 2’ Recap: David Eason Prevents Jenelle Evans From Filming

Major drama alert! Jenelle Evans’ had more filming complications during the Monday, April 22, Teen Mom 2 episode — and yes, this time, husband David Eason was once again involved.

At the beginning of Jenelle’s segment, text on the screen revealed that David told producers that he would show up during all of Jenelle’s shoots and force them to shut down production, which meant that MTV could no longer film with her in North Carolina. That meant that Jenelle’s producer, Kristen, had to FaceTime her in order to film.

As Jenelle told Kristen, she was still dealing with backlash from her threats about Kailyn Lowry when she went live on Instagram — including tweets from Amber Portwood talking about David.

“I haven’t even talked to her on a personal level about anything pertaining about my life and my marriage,” Jenelle said. “I think it’s ridiculous she can’t reach out to me privately about it, and it shows me the kind of person you are, and I don’t know how I could ever trust her again.”

As it turned out, that was just the beginning. Amber went on a rant on Instagram about David, so Jenelle responded with a live stream of her own, pointing out that Amber has been in jail before so she shouldn’t say anything about anyone else’s behavior.

Jenelle’s ex, Nathan Griffith, only saw Jenelle’s outbursts as more evidence that she shouldn’t have custody of Kaiser anymore. “With her behavior online, her lashing out, her choice of language, her profanity, I don’t think it’s a stable environment,” he said.

Meeting the Family

Things were getting more serious between Briana DeJesus and her boyfriend, John, and it was time for him to fly down to Florida to meet her family, including her daughters. Briana had already decided that if Nova doesn’t like him, the relationship is off – no pressure!

Briana even made sure to let her mom know not to ask John a million questions when she meets him, because after all, this is just the first visit. She assured Briana that she’d behave.

“I’m only gonna get crazy if he gets like Javi [Marroquin]: desperate,” she promised.

When John landed, he met the girls first; he won Nova over with a new hat, and Stella took to him right away. Later, they had dinner with Briana’s mom, and that went well, too.

A Scary Home Invasion

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer were coming home from vacation when they discovered that their house had been broken into. When they got back, they found their master bedroom closet destroyed; after they checked the whole house, they realized that fortunately, the house was empty and they were safe.

But over a week later, police still weren’t able to figure out who had broken in, and Aubree and Chelsea both wanted to move.

“I’m sleeping on the couch,” Aubree said. “I tried last night to go in my room, but I couldn’t fall asleep.”

Chelsea was so uncomfortable that while Cole was at work, she would go to her mom’s with the kids during the day so she wouldn’t have to be home alone. She couldn’t stop stressing out about what she would do if someone broke in while she was home with the kids.

“I have anxiety in general, and now I’m like, ‘OK, if someone was in there, I couldn’t just run,’” Chelsea said. “I have two babies. It wouldn’t be easy.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!