Mental health matters. After her house was broken into, Chelsea Houska ended up in the emergency room after having a panic attack during the Monday, April 6, episode of Teen Mom 2. Over the last few episodes, Chelsea’s been open about how she’s still feeling the effects of the robbery, but she finally seemed to have hit her breaking point — and so has Aubree, who’s still having trouble sleeping in her own bed at night.

One night, when Chelsea was out with friends, she started having trouble breathing and went to the hospital. Doctors thought she might have been having a panic attack, and they sent her home with a heart monitor to make sure it wasn’t something more serious.

When she was late to a family dinner, her dad, Randy, admitted that he was worried about her. When Chelsea, Cole DeBoer and the kids finally arrived to dinner, she admitted that Google has been convincing her that something is seriously wrong with her, but maybe it was just that she’d been through a lot.

“A lot has happened in the last six months. We moved, I had a baby, we were robbed,” she said. “I told you guys this was gonna mess me up, because I don’t handle this stuff well. I feel really anxious right now, so maybe that’s enough talking about it.”

The Parent Trap

Now that Leah Messer is a single lady again, her daughter, Addie, had some big questions for her dad, Jeremy Calvert. While spending time with him, she asked him why he left her mom, and he tried to explain that things didn’t work out, but they’re still friends. Addie told him that she felt like he abandoned her and her sisters, which made both of them cry, and it really threw Jeremy for a loop.

Leah was also feeling the heat from Addie, who kept asking her questions about Jeremy, too, and although Leah’s sister asked her if there was a chance she and Jeremy could get back together, Leah said it was a hard no.

“I’m gonna sit her down and talk to her and tell her that no matter what, her dad and I still love her. Even though we’re not together and he and I are in different places, she’s still our No. one,” Leah said.

Later, Leah took Addie out to the park one on one to talk about the situation, and Addie admitted that since they were both single, she was hoping that they could get back together.

Jenelle Goes On a Girls Trip

MTV crews are still unable to film Jenelle Evans at home with David Eason, and this time around, she’s in Orlando with her friend Katrina on a trip. Jenelle and mom Barbara Evans were fighting because Barbara had been filming segments for MTV without her about her relationship with David, and it hurt Jenelle’s feelings. In turn, she became stopped being as honest with her mom about what happened in her marriage.

“I’m not talking about my relationship, because David can’t talk about anything,” she said. “I’m not gonna put him in that position. He doesn’t have the chance. He’s not allowed to be filmed.”

While she was in Orlando, she invited Briana DeJesus to hang out, and they met up for dinner to catch up. Briana filled Jenelle in on her new boyfriend, John, and what her exes are up to, and Jenelle opened up about her drama with Barbara and David no longer filming with MTV.

Jenelle admitted that it’s made it harder for her to film and harder on her marriage. She said they argue about filming a lot, and that she’s concerned the show could ultimately end up ruining their relationship.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!