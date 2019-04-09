Coparenting goals! Leah Messer and ex-husband Jeremy Calvert reunited at the Teen Mom 2 season 9 reunion taping and recommitted to their collaboration in raising daughter Adalynn Faith.

“At the end of the day, we will always be a team! 👊🏼♥️ @jcalvert505 #teenmom2 #reunionweekend #somuchfun,” Messer, 26, wrote on Instagram on Monday, April 8, as she uploaded five photos of herself and her ex.

Calvert, 30, commented on the post, writing, “We r the A TEAM ‘get it’ @leahdawn92mtv 🔥🔥👏👏.” Costar Kailyn Lowry also posted a comment: “I meannnnn I wouldn’t be mad if y’all got back together 😊🖤👀👀”

Thousands of Teen Mom 2 fans seem to agree: More than 11,000 Instagram users have “liked” Lowry’s comment, while more than 181,000 have shown love to Messer’s original post.

Messer split from the pipeline engineer in 2015 after three years of marriage, during which they welcomed Adalynn, now 6. The MTV personality also shares two children — 9-year-old twin daughters Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope — with her first ex-husband, Corey Simms, to whom she was married from 2010 to 2011.

In October 2018, the West Virginia native asserted she and Calvert would never reconcile. “We are great parents, and that’s all we’ll ever be,” she exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “We’re great coparents together.”

“You just never know what Jeremy is gonna say or what Jeremy’s gonna do at any given time, but I have definitely learned to coparent,” she continued. “Jeremy and I do what’s best for Addie, and if there’s ever an issue, we address it. It is all about communication. If there’s not communication when you’re coparenting, it will never work.”

Messer is again a single woman these days, having recently split from boyfriend Jason Jordan for the second time. “I’ve been single for about a month,” the “Life Reboot” host exclusively told Us on Friday, April 5. “It’s definitely done. Last time, [Jordan] was going through a little bit of things, like, with his custody stuff. I was, like, ‘He is going through a lot, let’s give it another chance.’ It was just a toxic relationship. It wasn’t great.”

She added: “You don’t know who’s in it for the right reasons and who is not in it. Being on TV makes it difficult dating. I just roll with it. I’m not looking for anything.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!